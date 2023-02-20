Waynesboro Vice Mayor calls homophobic slur during Facebook Live show 'play on name'

UPDATE: Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams issues statement on Wood's comments.

More: Waynesboro mayor calls vice mayor's homophobic comments 'unacceptable,' saying she can't condone them

Editor's note: As of Tuesday morning The News Leader noticed that the videos by Jim Wood referenced in the story below have been removed from his Facebook page.

WAYNESBORO — Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood used a derogatory term when talking about U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on his Facebook Live video Feb. 15.

Wood hosts a Facebook Live show every Wednesday on his The Jim Wood page. He tags the show as “Conservative Conversations with Friends Around the World.” The show is not affiliated with the City of Waynesboro.

This past Wednesday, Feb. 15, Wood used what many see as a homophobic slur in referring to Buttigieg. Two years ago the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, became the first openly gay person confirmed to a cabinet post.

Wood was discussing the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

“Look at Ohio right now at this train derailment,” Wood said. “You know, the stuff that ol’ Pete Buttplug or whatever his name is, is telling everybody, you know, don’t pay attention to that over there, that’s no big deal, oh wait a minute, that’s Trump’s fault.”

The Augusta Free Press was the first to report about the vice mayor’s comment on its website. The segment begins around the 39-minute mark of Wood's video from Feb. 15.

When reached by text Monday morning, Wood said it was "absolutely NOT a reference to (Buttigieg's) sexual orientation."

"It was a play on his name only," Wood told The News Leader. "His lack of action in helping people affected by the train derailment in Ohio was the topic of conversation. Nothing was said about his personal life."

Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams told The News Leader Tuesday that she is aware of the comments and has spoken to Wood.

"I am deeply concerned," she said.

Wood won Waynesboro's Ward D seat in November, defeating incumbent Sam Hostetter by just 17 votes.

The comments came about 48 hours after Wood, in a city council meeting, seconded and voted in favor of a resolution in support of a federal grant to finalize construction of the Waynesboro Western Portal Trail connecting Waynesboro to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel.

A letter in support of that grant addressed to Buttigieg was signed by Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams and included Wood’s name along with other members of Waynesboro City Council.

More: Mary Baldwin University selling seven properties in Staunton's Gospel Hill neighborhood

More: Accordia wine bar & bistro expands menu

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite . Subscribe to us at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro Vice Mayor calls homophobic slur during Facebook Live show 'play on name'