South Brunswick Awarded $70,000 in Community Development Grant

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - South Brunswick Township has been awarded $70,000 in Housing and Community Development Block Grants, according to a press release. This grant, overseen by The Department of Housing and Urban Development, is given to states, cities, and counties to develop urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment. The township voted to accept this grant at the last regular council meeting on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023.

“South Brunswick does its best to seek out as much grant funding as possible to help pay for structural as well as program improvements,” said South Brunswick Councilwoman Ann Grover, “Not only do we stretch our dollars this way as we seek to improve our community and to make our residents’ lives better, but we also help reduce the burden on local taxpayers who gain the benefits of these improvements.”

The Councilwoman also thanked the state and the Housing and Community Block Grant Advisory Committee for awarding them this grant, helping the township to apply, and advising them on how to spend these funds.

South Brunswick will allocate these funds with the recommendation of the committee. According to a press release, the money has been earmarked for support programs helping adults with developmental disabilities, the food pantry, housing, and accessibility for the public library.

The $70,000 grant has been awarded to four entities. Pioneer Recreation for programs helping adults with disabilities ($23,100), South Brunswick Department of Social Services Food Pantry ($30,094), Citizens for Independent Living for housing & support services ($20,000), and to the South Brunswick Public Library for the purchase of large print books ($3,000).

"There are community needs that are addressed through this grant. These programs make a difference in people’s lives, and it is worth noting that South Brunswick continues to gain out these funding for local programs,” said Mayor Charlie Carley.



