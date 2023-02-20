Open in App
Kern County, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

9th Annual A Chocolate Affair served up a decadent fundraiser on Saturday

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC,

11 days ago
It's perhaps one of the most "delicious" ways to raise money for childhood literacy programs in Kern County. The 9th Annual A Chocolate Affair served up a decadent fundraiser on Saturday.

Since 2015, the United Way of Kern County has raised more than $300,000 to help keep literacy programs running and create new ones. Organizers say the focus of the programs is helping low-income families across the county.

“It’s one thing to see the numbers on our event bright app but it's another to see the entire room full of our community members and leaders that want to give back to such an amazing organization and programs," explained Gabriel Adame, Director of Marketing and Development for United Way of Kern. "There’s this stigma of United Way is worldwide where funds go across the country but no, all of the funding stays here locally and it affects our local communities. To know that we are able to do that and specifically me to be a part of this organization is truly amazing.”

Adame says there’s an array of other areas they focus on as well like economic resilience and health. They are always welcoming donations, volunteers, and community support.

