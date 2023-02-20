The most important news over the weekend

41 arrested after NYPD takedown of retail crime ring The NYPD was joined by Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James to announce the takedown of a gigantic retail burglary operation on May 26 thanks to the Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and the NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division. According to Attorney General James, the ring... manhattanexpressnews.nyc View the full news >

Ahead of potential presidential bid, DeSantis heads to New York for law enforcement event DeSantis is listed as a “special guest for a discussion on protecting Law and Order in New York." POLITICO View the full news >

Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC NEW YORK (AP) — For two weeks, an owl that escaped from New York’s Central Park Zoo has flown from treetop to treetop, eluding capture and amassing legions of fans worried about its ability to survive alone in the big city. Would Flaco, a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl, go... The Associated Press View the full news >

Man stabbed in broad daylight on Upper East Side street Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured on the Upper East Side on Thursday. At 2:13 p.m. on May 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a... manhattanexpressnews.nyc View the full news >

West Palm Beach has become ‘Wall Street South’ On the eighth floor of a shiny new glass office tower, employees of Goldman Sachs and a variety of hedge funds slip past security with fingerprint recognition. Inside, Related bosses Stephen Ross and Ken Himmel, two of New York’s most powerful real estate moguls, convene with financial titans. But this isn’t Lower Manhattan — it’s West Palm Beach. manhattanexpressnews.nyc View the full news >

3 dead, including 1 juvenile in Linden shooting: Police A second juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. ABCNY View the full news >

Man dragged off NYC subway, punched several times in brutal attack NEW YORK - The NYPD is seeking a man they said dragged another man off a Manhattan subway train before punching him multiple times in the face. It happened Saturday around 7:45 a.m. on board a southbound #4 train. According to police, the man approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed... fox5ny.com View the full news >

IDs Released For 4 Killed In Head-On Crash On Long Island's North Fork The identities have been released of the four people who were killed in a head-on crash on Long Island's North Fork.It happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 on Route 25 in the hamlet of East Marion in the town of Southold.According to the Southold Town Police Department, the victims are: Long Isl… Daily Voice View the full news >

SUV crashes into car, fatally hits car wash employee before driving off in the Bronx An SUV crashed into a car and then struck a man who was working at the car wash nearby, officials said. ABCNY View the full news >