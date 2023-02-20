New York City
Change location
See more from this location?
New York City, NY
New York City Briefing
The most important news over the weekend
11 days ago
41 arrested after NYPD takedown of retail crime ring
The NYPD was joined by Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James to announce the takedown of a gigantic retail burglary operation on May 26 thanks to the Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and the NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division. According to Attorney General James, the ring...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc- 02/18 13:42
Ahead of potential presidential bid, DeSantis heads to New York for law enforcement event
DeSantis is listed as a “special guest for a discussion on protecting Law and Order in New York."
POLITICO- 02/18 12:56
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — For two weeks, an owl that escaped from New York’s Central Park Zoo has flown from treetop to treetop, eluding capture and amassing legions of fans worried about its ability to survive alone in the big city. Would Flaco, a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl, go...
The Associated Press- 02/18 10:39
Man stabbed in broad daylight on Upper East Side street
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured on the Upper East Side on Thursday. At 2:13 p.m. on May 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc- 02/18 13:11
West Palm Beach has become ‘Wall Street South’
On the eighth floor of a shiny new glass office tower, employees of Goldman Sachs and a variety of hedge funds slip past security with fingerprint recognition. Inside, Related bosses Stephen Ross and Ken Himmel, two of New York’s most powerful real estate moguls, convene with financial titans. But this isn’t Lower Manhattan — it’s West Palm Beach.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc- 02/17 14:33
3 dead, including 1 juvenile in Linden shooting: Police
A second juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
ABCNY- 02/19 08:47
Man dragged off NYC subway, punched several times in brutal attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is seeking a man they said dragged another man off a Manhattan subway train before punching him multiple times in the face. It happened Saturday around 7:45 a.m. on board a southbound #4 train. According to police, the man approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed...
fox5ny.com- 02/19 09:06
IDs Released For 4 Killed In Head-On Crash On Long Island's North Fork
The identities have been released of the four people who were killed in a head-on crash on Long Island's North Fork.It happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 on Route 25 in the hamlet of East Marion in the town of Southold.According to the Southold Town Police Department, the victims are: Long Isl…
Daily Voice- 02/19 05:15
SUV crashes into car, fatally hits car wash employee before driving off in the Bronx
An SUV crashed into a car and then struck a man who was working at the car wash nearby, officials said.
ABCNY- 02/19 06:58
Caught on camera: Suspects steal $50K in items from Manhattan Givenchy store
Police released surveillance video of a group of people breaking into the Givenchy store in SoHo with a hammer and and stealing handbags, shoes and clothes in duffle bags.
News 12- 02/18 04:29
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0