PrimoHoagies King of Prussia Celebrates Grand Opening

PrimoHoagies, famous for hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices, announced the grand opening of its newest location in King of Prussia, PA is set for Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. The store, located in the King of Prussia Town Center (105 Town Center Road), is owned by local entrepreneur Judy Chong, who has owned the Dresher PrimoHoagies for more than 16 years. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

To celebrate King of Prussia’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on February 21 a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies at half the price of their regular cost (varies by type).

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s menu features a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies, and more!

Judy Chong knew from her first bite of a PrimoHoagie that the product was extraordinary – so she learned more about the business and decided to open her own location almost 16 years ago in Dresher, PA. Over the years, she has intensely focused on customer service, quality ingredients, and the employee experience, turning her location into one of the top performers in the PrimoHoagies system. As the King of Prussia area continues to thrive with constantly developing residential and office communities, Chong kept her eye out for the perfect location for her next store – and found it in the popular King of Prussia Town Center.

“In addition to serving the freshest, most authentic hoagies, Primo is all about community – coming together to share good food, stopping by your local store for your favorite hoagie, and supporting your neighbors,” said Chong in a statement. “With so many living communities and employers based right here, the King of Prussia Town Center attracts a wide variety of customers seeking unique, delicious, quality meals. We can’t wait to introduce them all to the Primo Difference!”

The 2,500-square-foot store, expected to employ about 20 people, provides dine-in with additional outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its hoagie trays for special events, gameday, and luncheons.

This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*Customer Appreciation Day hoagie special and giveaway are available for customers who join or are currently enrolled in the complimentary Rewards Program.

