Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods welcomes new leadership staff

Three new staff members have recently been named at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods, with branches in Antigo and Rhinelander.

Anglea Shields is the new site director in Rhinelander.

Shields is originally from Stevens Point but was raised in the Minocqua area, and has lived in worked in the Rhinelander community for several years. She has a degree in human development and also took liberal arts and nonprofit management courses.

Shields served two years in the AmeriCorps Program for the Kid in Need (KIN) Youth Program and then later became their executive director until the program closed in 2019. She then worked for Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assualt.

“I am excited to be a part of the Boys & Girls Club movement, because I think the young people in our community deserve a safe place where they can be themselves and enhance their social skills, all while having fun,” Shields said.

Carrie Wiley is the new Teen Center director in Antigo. She is originally from the suburbs of Chicago but moved to the area in 2003.

“I am super excited to get to know the teens in our community and can’t wait to plan some fun things with them,” Wiley said. “I have been an active leader in the 4-H program here in Langlade county for 10 years now and have some great ideas in regard to activities for our teens.”

AJ Kirsch is the new program director in Antigo. He worked as a youth development professional at the club for three years and was the interim music teacher for the Antigo School District. Kirsch was born and raised in Antigo and went to UW-Stevens Point and graduated last year with a bachelor of science degree in health and wellness management.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods is also still hiring to fill other positions. Those jobs include social emotional learning specialists in all locations, membership coordinator in Antigo, mental health professional in Rhinelander, program assistants in all locations and summer youth development professionals in all locations.

Visit https://bgcnorthwoods.org/employment-opportunities for more information.