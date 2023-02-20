Open in App
Kingston, NY
See more from this location?
hudsonvalleyone.com

After nearly four years as SCSD Superintendent, Kirk Reinhardt will return to Kingston High School to become interim principal

By Crispin Kott,

11 days ago
Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt will return to his alma mater and former employer this April, briefly as principal at Kingston High...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kingston, NY newsLocal Kingston, NY
Update: Five Kingston students transported to hospital after suspected pepper spray incident at school
Kingston, NY11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy