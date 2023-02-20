Grocery costs stretch NC shoppers thin, many changing habits to keep budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Food that’s cooked at home shows no signs of costs slowing, despite overall inflation dropping from 40-year-highs over last summer.

Data released this week from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows inflation increased 6.4 percent overall in the past 12 months. That’s less than the record-breaking increases above 8 percent in mid-2022.

However, in January, grocery costs increased by more than 11 percent over the past year.

The cost of eggs is up significantly this year due in part to widespread avian flu.

“We’re really stretched out right now so I can’t imagine what it is like if you are in a situation where you are depending on other sources to just be able to make ends meet,” shopper Jan Thrasher said.

NC State economist Mike Walden said despite overall inflation slowing slightly, higher grocery costs than years’ past are still on the horizon. Walden said people should plan ahead before grocery shopping and be willing to buy cheaper substitutions to make their money go further.

Shopper Rose Grijalva said she’s doing just that.

“I am planning out my meals more so I can get a better idea overall what I’m going to buy versus just I’m going to buy all of this and then get creative with it,” Grijalva said. “We all have to eat and it’s like, you know the best we can do is just, again, be mindful of what we do.”

Thrasher said she’s cut down on food deliveries over the past month to make more room in her budget for basic groceries.

“Food is the number one place it’s impacting me,” Thrasher said. “I’m trying to figure out now, what are the things that I’m going to do to change because just pretending that stuff hasn’t changed it’s not quite working anymore.”

