Anavitarte’s Update from the Gold Dome: Week Six

By Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R – Dallas)

As the Senate inches closer to Crossover Day, more bills have been filed, debates on the floor have been heard, and tough questions continue to be asked in committee meetings this week. I’m eager to report that bills I have sponsored passed through their respective committee’s and now await to be voted upon on the floor.

On Thursday, Senate Bill 112 passed in the Senate with bipartisan support. Known as the “Workforce EXCELeration Act,” SB 112 would establish the High School Diplomas for Adult Learners pilot program which would expand educational opportunities to Georgians which would in turn, create more jobs across the state.

With 1.1 million Georgians who do not have a high school diploma, this bill will help students 21 to 35 years of age to obtain a high school diploma with the help of the Technical College System of Georgia.

Creating jobs and growing Georgia’s workforce has been a longtime priority of Gov. Kemp and under his leadership, nearly 37,500 jobs have been created and it is my hope that SB 112 will continue to benefit that growth. Education and job security work hand-in-hand, and I am pleased to see this legislation make its way to the House for consideration.

On a related note, there are several updates on some of the additional legislation I am sponsoring this year. Similarly on Thursday, Senate Bill 93 passed in the Senate, also with bipartisan support. As you well know, SB 93 would restrict the use of certain social media platforms, such as TikTok, on state issued devices and equipment. The potential threat should outweigh any viral sensation.

This common sense bill would ensure our state’s technological infrastructure, our children, and all Georgians are safe and secure. Senate Bill 32, also known as Alyssa’s Law, was favorably reported by substitute out of the Senate Committee on Education and Youth.

The bill now awaits assignment to the rules calendar as it makes its way to the Senate Committee on Rules. As I have previously mentioned, SB 32 implements strategies and systems to ensure real-time coordination between first responder agencies and a school dealing with a security emergency.

Additionally, the Senate Committee on Education and Youth favorably reported Senate Bill 123, which would require school systems and the juvenile justice system to adopt career and college readiness assessments. I am eager to see both pieces of legislation reach the Senate Floor for a final vote.

Also this week, I introduced two more Senate bills. Senate Bill 97 is a product of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force, a committee I had the pleasure of chairing throughout the summer. Known as the “Georgia Cyber Command Act,” SB 97 would establish the Georgia Cyber Command Division.









This division would be tasked with the responsibility of developing, implementing, maintaining, and ensuring compliance for each state agency with statewide information security policies and a coordinated statewide assurance plan for information security and privacy to oversee cybersecurity in Georgia. SB 97 was assigned to the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security.

The Capitol continues to open its doors to a number of visitors and distinguished groups. Early this week, my Senate colleague Sen. Bo Hatchett (R- Cornelia) and I had the distinct honor of welcoming the 21st Head Coach of Georgia Tech’s football team, Brent Key and J Batt, Georgia Tech’s 10th Director of Athletics to the Senate Chamber. As an alumni, I was grateful to have the opportunity to recognize these two successful men for their well-deserved achievements.

The Senate also welcomed members of the Georgia Farm Bureau organization celebrated Georgia Farm Bureau Day at the state Capitol. Georgia Farm Bureau is Georgia’s largest and strongest voluntary agricultural organization with thousands of members eager to serve farming families.

Agriculture is remains the driving force behind Georgia’s thriving economy and because of this, it’s imperative that we continue to show our support to Georgia’s farmers, and farming industries. It was a pleasure to have members of the bureau in the chamber.

As we close out the sixth week under the Gold Dome, the anticipation continues to build as we are one week closer to the infamous Crossover Day as the Senate will remain steadfast in passing legislation that enriches Georgia and uphold the standard as the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office.

Sen. Jason Anavitarte serves as Chair of the Senate Majority Caucus. He represents Senate District 31 which includes Paulding and Polk Counties. He can be reached at 404.656.0085 or at Jason.anavitarte@senate.ga.gov









The post Anavitarte’s Update from the Gold Dome: Week Six appeared first on Polk Today .