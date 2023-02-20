After getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Hodgins didn’t get many opportunities to shine with the team throughout his first two years in the league. But when he was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants this November, he immediately blossomed into a star.

In his eight regular season games with the Giants, Isaiah Hodgins caught 33 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Then in the postseason, he stepped up even more, catching nine passes 108 yards and a touchdown.

The performance earned Hodgins a new contract with the team, which is a big move after he joined the roster as a waiver addition midway through the season after being cut in Buffalo. And during an interview on the Tiki & Tierney podcast this week, Hodgins said “it’s kind of crazy to see how far I’ve come.”

“It was definitely a long journey, and looking back, it’s kind of crazy to see how far I’ve come – but I persevered and was patient, and a lot of people mentored me and kept me working hard,” Hodgins told Tiki & Tierney on Friday. “My dad, who played in the NFL, told me to use my time on the practice squad as an opportunity to face good players you may be playing against one day, and I was able to learn from guys like Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, and Cole Beasley, and model my game after them.”

The Giants and Hodgins will undoubtedly hope to improve upon his stellar performance last year.

[ Audacy ]

The post Unlikely Giants star reacts to awesome news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .