The Comeback

Jonathan Gannon delivers clear message to Philadelphia Eagles

By DJ Byrnes,

11 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals recently fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and replaced him with Jonathan Gannon, then-defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles .

Gannon ‘s first task will be fixing franchise quarterback Kyler Murray . Gannon told Peter King of NBC Sports that he would not have taken the job without having the services of Murray available .

However, Gannon also wanted to be a head coach.

In the same interview with King, Gannon revealed that he left Philadelphia despite the Eagles offering more money for him to stay.

“I loved Philly. I love [owner Jeffrey Lurie]. I love [general manager] Howie Roseman. I love [head coach] Nick Sirianni . They came back and they were like, here’s a new offer. It’s gonna pay you more than being a head coach. That’s cool, and I loved it there, but I wanted to be a head coach, and I was excited about this because of [Cardinals owner] Mr. Bidwill—Michael, as he would say—[general manager] Monti Ossenfort, and Kyler.”

The Eagles did not officially comment on the offer apparently made to Gannon. However, if it’s true, it’s telling that the organization wanted to retain Gannon despite his unit’s performance in the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs .

Only time will tell how Gannon’s decision works out for him.

[ NBC Sports ]

The post Jonathan Gannon delivers clear message to Philadelphia Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

