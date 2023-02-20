Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made Aaron Rodgers feelings clear before rumor-filled offseason

It seems a member of the Packers front office has been ready to turn the page on the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay, according to a new report .

With Rodgers’ football future still very much a question mark , Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported how “at one point late last year, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told an NFL colleague he was convinced it was time the organization move on from” the 39-year-old quarterback and “see what [third-year quarterback] Jordan Love had in him.”

Rodgers, who has spent the entirety of his NFL career in Green Bay, had a season to forget in 2022, which saw the Packers miss the playoffs and finish the year at 8-9. The quarterback has since been the subject of trade speculation, with The Post’s Brian Costello confirming earlier this month how the Jets have had preliminary discussions with the Packers if Rodgers becomes available.

Aaron Rodgers (12) and Randall Cobb (18) walk off the field following a Packers loss in January 2023. Getty Images

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in March 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although Rodgers spoke earlier this month about his plans to embark on a four-day darkness retreat as a decision about his future looms, it’s been alleged the Packers may have already made up their minds about the former league MVP. Longtime Green Bay writer Bob McGinn recently claimed the team is “done” with Rodgers at quarterback.

“As of right now, I’m convinced — based on my own instincts and knowing the NFL and knowing what happens after all these defeats and discussions with someone who has firsthand knowledge of this organization, of the Packers’ internal debates — that they are done with Rodgers,” McGinn said during a podcast appearance with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com .

“That’s the way it is right now, that he’s not coming back. They’re disgusted with him and they’re done with him and they’re moving on. This is going to involve money and a trade partner and all kinds of things.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw in January 2023. Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers (12) and Jordan Love (10) walk onto the field before a Packers game in December 2022. Getty Images

Should Rodgers’ reign in Green Bay be over, McGinn added that the organization is enamored with the 24-year-old Love, who was selected by the team in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“They love Jordan Love. They think he’s the second coming now. They’ve seen enough in practice for three years, that they believe he is like Rodgers 2.0. That’s where this organization is coming from right now,” McGinn said.