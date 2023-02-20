The most important news over the weekend

King County property taxes increasing, pricing some out of their home SEATTLE — Homeowners across King County will shell out more money in property taxes this year. According to King County’s Tax Assessor’s office, aggregate King County property values increased by 21.8% in 2022, but since the county operates under a “budget-based” property tax revenue system, aggregate property taxes in King County for 2023 rose by 6.4%. KING 5 View the full news >

Republicans are right: Solving homelessness in WA requires more than housing | Opinion What if there’s a chance for middle ground — right in front of us, and we’re just too frothing and broken to realize it? | A Matt Driscoll column The News Tribune View the full news >

Washington state namesake’s challenging history of slavery Ever since the death of demonstrator Heather Heyer in Charlottesville earlier this month, some Seattle area politicians, notably Mayor Ed Murray, have called for the removal of local Confederate monuments and even Fremont’s Lenin statue. When, a few days after Charlottesville, President Trump voiced his opposition to removal of... MyNorthwest View the full news >

New Geno Smith, Seahawks update revealed Geno Smith dazzled the NFL world this season with the Seattle Seahawks. On a team nobody expected to be good, Smith helped lead the team to a surprising playoff appearance after a brilliant season under center. Smith posted career-highs in passing yards, completion% (which he led the NFL in), touchdowns, and yards per attempt, among Read more... The post New Geno Smith, Seahawks update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions. The Comeback View the full news >

How One Mom Fought Washington’s Special Education System — and Won The state’s failure to monitor private special education schools forces parents to take extraordinary and sometimes expensive measures to get their kids into the best programs— or keep them out of the worst. ProPublica View the full news >

Free wheel locks available for KIA and Hyundai owners impacted by car theft trend SOUTH HILL, Wash. - KIA and Hyundai owners with cars impacted by the TikTok theft trend can pick up free wheel locks thanks to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In January, thieves stolen 1,603 cars in King County and 909 in Pierce County. KIAs and Hyundais are an... q13fox.com View the full news >

Man who drove into crowd and shot Seattle protester won’t be charged with assault A man who was charged with first-degree assault after driving into a crowd and shooting a man during protests on Seattle’s Capitol Hill in 2020 had his case resolved with a plea to reckless driving, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. On June 7, 2020, Nikolas... MyNorthwest View the full news >

Seattle's Kraken Bar and Lounge shutting down after 12 years SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s most popular punk dive bars is closing down. The owners of the Kraken Bar and Lounge in Seattle's University District said new developers of the property are taking over and want them out next month. "I've only ever opened a bar. I've never... KING 5 View the full news >

Feds: Driver in forklift crash was kicked out of treatment SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a sport-utility vehicle that collided with a forklift in Seattle last week, killing one of the SUV’s passengers, was being driven by a defendant who had been kicked out of a treatment facility hours earlier and who was overdue to report to the U.S. District Court downtown. The Associated Press View the full news >