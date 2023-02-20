OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO Sam Altman took to Twitter to say that transition to an AI-enabled future is “mostly good” but emphasized the need for adequate regulations.

What Happened: On Sunday, Altman posted a series of tweets to share his views about the development in the AI segment and its transition.

He said that one of the challenges with AI-powered chatbots is that “people coming away unsettled,” even when they, on some level, know what’s really going on.

Altman compared the current transition from the “pre-smartphone world to post-smartphone,” saying it might be frightening because “society needs time to adapt to something so big.”





Altman further said that “regulation will be critical and will take time to figure out.”





Why It’s Important: Altman’s tweet comes after the recent reports about Microsoft Corporation ‘s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Bing Chat powered by the same technology behind OpenAI’s chatGPT, giving relatively snarky, out-of-context and overly defensive responses to users’ queries .

Microsoft previously explained that long chats with Bing Chat could confuse the AI model and thus may impact its responses in a way the company does not intend.

The company has also capped user interaction with Bing Chat up to five questions per session and 50 sessions a day.

This article ChatGPT Parent's CEO Sam Altman Warns World May Not Be 'Far From Potentially Scary' AI originally appeared on Benzinga.com

