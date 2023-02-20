Man charged with breaking into multiple Kentwood businesses

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaking into multiple businesses in 2022 and 2023.
The Kentwood Police Department said Kenneth Wooden of Kentwood was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged on Feb. 2 with two felony counts of breaking and entering into a building.
The police department said Wooden smashed a door to a business on 32nd Street near Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE on Dec. 16 and stole cash and business property. On Jan. 27, he broke into a business on 29th Street near Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE and stole personal property.
Detectives believe he is responsible for additional break-ins and are investigating. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
