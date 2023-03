marketscreener.com

Prysmian S p A : Genera 2023 in MadridPrysmian Group launches Prysmian Prysolar The most innovative cable solution for solar power generation 18 days ago

18 days ago

THE MOST INNOVATIVE CABLE SOLUTION FOR SOLAR POWER GENERATION. RELIABLE RETURN ON INVESTMENT AND INCREASED EFFICIENCY OF SOLAR PLANTS. Milan, 20 February 2023 - Prysmian ...