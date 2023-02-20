Trigun Stampede Just Dropped the Best Dragon Ball Z Nod

A new week is here, and of course, that means all sorts of anime goodies await us. For fans of Trigun Stampede, they were just treated to a new episode, and the series is pushing forward with Vash's big adventure. And if you looked closely, you will have noticed the anime's perfect nod to Dragon Ball Z this week.

And how did the tribute go down? Well, we have the Ginyu Force to thank. Trigun Stampede nodded to the infamous anime squad this week with its villain, and you can check out the reference down below.

After all, it was hard to overlook the scene in question. In one scene this week, Trigun Stampede gives a close-up of several masked thugs, and they are gathered together in a familiar pose. The men are all striking the poses of the Ginyu Force, and to be honest, we're surprised Vash didn't join in on this fun.

Of course, this is hardly the first time an anime has paid homage to the Ginyu Force and for good reason. Dragon Ball Z put these soldiers on the map when they came around decades ago. Working under Frieza, the alien gang came to Earth to suss out its fighters, and they were left stunned by the resistance they faced. Still, members like Captain Ginyu and Jeice were formidable in battle.

Still, none of them could live up to their ends. The majority of the Ginyu Force is killed in Dragon Ball Z by Vegeta after he defects Frieza's side. Thanks to their tokusatsu origins and colorful personalities, the Ginyu Force's legacy thrives to this day. So obviously, Trigun Stampede made the right call in tributing the gang.

Are you keeping up with Trigun Stampede now that the reboot is live?