Philadelphia
Change location
See more from this location?
Philadelphia, PA
thesource.com
25th Anniversary of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,’ Diddy, Dave Chappelle, and More Set for Roots Picnic 2023
By Shawn Grant,11 days ago
By Shawn Grant,11 days ago
The GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop legends The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced the details for the 2023 edition of “Roots Picnic.” The two-day...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0