25th Anniversary of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,’ Diddy, Dave Chappelle, and More Set for Roots Picnic 2023 By Shawn Grant, 11 days ago

The GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop legends The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced the details for the 2023 edition of “Roots Picnic.” The two-day ...