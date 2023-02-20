Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
WWLP

FEMA provides $4M to Massachusetts for daycare Covid-19 testing costs

By Emma McCorkindale,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAvHw_0ktWVycL00

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sending around $4.5 million to Massachusetts for reimbursement for the costs of testing for daycare facilities during Covid-19.

MassDOT to receive $3.5M for COVID-19 operating costs

$4,480,000 is being given to Massachusetts as part of the Public Assistance grant for reimbursement to the Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care for providing testing services for early education and care-affiliated providers, staff, children, and families during the pandemic.

The Public Assistance program provides funding for states and communities recovering from federally declared disasters or emergencies. FEMA has already provided around $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

This contractor operated mobile specimen collection sites, provided all of the equipment for site operations, confirmed legibility for testing, and handled collections and transportation of all the specimens.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Healey budget shines light on transportation agenda
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How western Massachusetts residents are preparing for snow
Springfield, MA7 hours ago
Man fined for illegally trafficking snowshoe hares from Maine to Massachusetts
Attleboro, MA1 day ago
Plow drivers prepare for sloppy, slushy conditions across Massachusetts
Springfield, MA5 hours ago
Mass. Pike speed limit reduced on I-90 due to inclement weather
Westfield, MA4 hours ago
Western Massachusetts celebrates ‘Read Across America’ day
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Parking bans in effect for winter storm on Friday
Amherst, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy