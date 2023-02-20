FEMA provides $4M to Massachusetts for daycare Covid-19 testing costs

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sending around $4.5 million to Massachusetts for reimbursement for the costs of testing for daycare facilities during Covid-19.

$4,480,000 is being given to Massachusetts as part of the Public Assistance grant for reimbursement to the Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care for providing testing services for early education and care-affiliated providers, staff, children, and families during the pandemic.

The Public Assistance program provides funding for states and communities recovering from federally declared disasters or emergencies. FEMA has already provided around $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

This contractor operated mobile specimen collection sites, provided all of the equipment for site operations, confirmed legibility for testing, and handled collections and transportation of all the specimens.

