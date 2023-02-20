Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Governor Healey to speak at annual business outlook in Springfield

By Ashley Shook,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lv1cu_0ktWVhrE00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook event is scheduled to take place on March 10th with Governor Maura Healey as the keynote speaker.

The Springfield Regional Chamber sent a news release to 22News Monday making the announcement of their largest legislative event which will take place in person since 2020. Lawmakers will provide a local, state, and federal economic outlook to the business community.

OUTLOOK 2022 held virtually for a second year, highlights local economic recovery

Governor Healey was sworn in on January 5th and pledged to make Massachusetts more affordable, drive competitiveness by prioritizing housing, transportation, job training, and childcare, and lead the world on climate. She is one of the first two openly gay women to be elected governor in the United States. Her victory flipped the Massachusetts governor’s seat blue again after eight years of leadership under Republican Charlie Baker.

She served as Massachusetts Attorney General since 2014 and took on issues including the opioid epidemic, the climate crisis, health care costs, and student loan debt.

The Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook will be held Friday, March 10th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. To attend, registration is due by March 6th at springfieldregionalchamber.com or call 413-755-1309.

“We are thrilled to gather in-person for Outlook 2023 and welcome Governor Healey to our region. This is an exciting opportunity to network with business leaders, learn and prepare for this year’s economic forecast, and debut our 2023 legislative agenda,” said Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Szynal. “This agenda outlines the Chamber’s advocacy priorities to strengthen business competitiveness, lower business costs, and build a prosperous future for Greater Springfield. We want to thank Governor Healey for her participation in this event, along with our generous sponsors who are committed to seeing our community flourish and grow.”

The Springfield Regional Chamber provides leadership in creating a healthy economic climate with more than 500 businesses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
City officials welcome Wood-n-Tap to West Springfield
West Springfield, MA18 hours ago
Western Massachusetts celebrates ‘Read Across America’ day
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Hearing for Springfield, Westfield nursing homes that are closing
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Read Across America Day: Springfield Mayor Sarno reads favorite book ‘Home Run for Bunny’ to students
Springfield, MA16 hours ago
Springfield Thunderbirds hold fundraiser for National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Springfield, MA3 hours ago
Future of Eastfield Mall in Springfield still in discussion
Springfield, MA1 day ago
How western Massachusetts residents are preparing for snow
Springfield, MA7 hours ago
City Councilor Justin Hurst is officially on ballot for Mayor in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
On the spot hiring at MGM Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Two recreation marijuana stores proposed for West Springfield
West Springfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield Mayor candidates obtain signatures to appear on ballot
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Man fined for illegally trafficking snowshoe hares from Maine to Massachusetts
Attleboro, MA1 day ago
Radioactive substances found in Springfield trash
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Chicopee Chamber Hosts 2023 Shining Stars Awards Gala
Chicopee, MA11 hours ago
Hartford man sentenced for violent armed robberies in West Springfield and Connecticut
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Where people in Springfield, Massachusetts are looking to buy homes
Springfield, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy