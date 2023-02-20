Governor Healey to speak at annual business outlook in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook event is scheduled to take place on March 10th with Governor Maura Healey as the keynote speaker.

The Springfield Regional Chamber sent a news release to 22News Monday making the announcement of their largest legislative event which will take place in person since 2020. Lawmakers will provide a local, state, and federal economic outlook to the business community.

Governor Healey was sworn in on January 5th and pledged to make Massachusetts more affordable, drive competitiveness by prioritizing housing, transportation, job training, and childcare, and lead the world on climate. She is one of the first two openly gay women to be elected governor in the United States. Her victory flipped the Massachusetts governor’s seat blue again after eight years of leadership under Republican Charlie Baker.

She served as Massachusetts Attorney General since 2014 and took on issues including the opioid epidemic, the climate crisis, health care costs, and student loan debt.

The Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook will be held Friday, March 10th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. To attend, registration is due by March 6th at springfieldregionalchamber.com or call 413-755-1309.

“We are thrilled to gather in-person for Outlook 2023 and welcome Governor Healey to our region. This is an exciting opportunity to network with business leaders, learn and prepare for this year’s economic forecast, and debut our 2023 legislative agenda,” said Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Szynal. “This agenda outlines the Chamber’s advocacy priorities to strengthen business competitiveness, lower business costs, and build a prosperous future for Greater Springfield. We want to thank Governor Healey for her participation in this event, along with our generous sponsors who are committed to seeing our community flourish and grow.”

The Springfield Regional Chamber provides leadership in creating a healthy economic climate with more than 500 businesses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.