Omaha Beer Week makes return to the metro, advocates for local brewers

Beer lovers across Omaha have a great week ahead of them. It’s Omaha Beer Week and over the weekend folks got a head start on the celebrations with a Beer Bus Tour.

The tradition started in 2012 by members and supporters of Omaha's craft beer industry.

Omaha Beer Week is an advocacy group that spotlights breweries, tap houses, craft beer bars, and hobby shops across the metro area.

For a full week, people from across Nebraska and surrounding states come together over drinks to share friendship, fun and entertainment.

“We are hoping to be back next year around the same time, it's to help bring that knowledge. Some locations are doing training, telling people more about beer and the process. A lot of people don’t understand the work and science behind it. It's pretty interesting, it's not just boil some water and throw some stuff in it and hope for the best,” said Kira Sheibal, board member of Omaha Beer Week.

Throughout the rest of beer week, members will host dozens of their own exciting events including special tap takeovers, keg tappings, giveaways, bottle shares and more.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .