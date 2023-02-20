Lodgic selling its building in south Champaign

Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com

If you’d like to check out Lodgic Everyday Community in Champaign, better do it soon.

The Lodgic building at 1807 S. Neil St. was listed for sale earlier this week for $4.5 million.

And users of Lodgic’s co-work space were warned in a recent letter from the business that its founder, Moose International, has divested Lodgic, and if a buyer isn’t found in upcoming weeks, the facility will close March 31.

Lodgic’s Everyday Kitchen already closed in December.

The company has been actively looking for a buyer for the business since September, according to Margaret Ebeling, CEO of Lodgic Holdings, which owns the Champaign building at 1807 S. Neil St.

Ebeling said Moose is focusing on its core mission.

“It’s one of those things that Moose had to make some really tough decisions,” she said.

Lodgic Everyday Community was launched with a great concept, Eberling said, but it wasn’t a concept that panned out financially.

The Champaign building, listed by Realtor Jill Guth, includes 28,533 square feet at 1807-1809 S. Neil St.

The listing says the building was extensively renovated in 2018 to house Lodgic Everyday Community with a cafe, co-working space, child care and fitness center, and all furnishings and equipment are included in the sale price.

The property taxes on the Lodgic building for 2021 payable last year were $97,638 — less than half of the 2019 tax bill of $212,567.

Champaign was Lodgic Everyday Community’s first location, Ebeling said. Two others — one in Madison, Wis., opened in 2020, and one in Louisville, Ky., opened in 2021 — will also close at the end of March unless the business finds a buyer, she said.

Move complete

Champaign Jewelers has relocated from 2013 S. Neil St., C, and is now open at its new space at 2437 Village Green Place, C.

Owner Kari Smith said the show specializes in engagement and wedding rings and has a new custom design studio.

Among the business’ charitable endeavors is its watch-battery program. Customers can have stones.

The store is open at its new location from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

New job

A former local official for the village of Savoy is now working for the engineering and environmental firm Fehr Graham.

The company said it’s hired Levi Kopmann as a project engineer in its Champaign office to manage projects for municipal clients focusing on motor fuel tax, the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and state-funded transportation projects.

For the village of Savoy, Kopmann served as engineer, public works director and assistant village manager. He most recently worked as an engineer for the city of Danville.

Closing soon

The Tuesday Morning store at 45 E. Marketview Drive, C, is set to close by March 31, an employee said earlier this week.

It’s one of five Tuesday Morning locations in Illinois on the company’s closing list, with others in Peoria, Springfield, Western Springs and Niles.

Champaign’s Tuesday Morning store was formerly at the Country Fair Shopping Center at Springfield and Mattis avenues and moved to its current spot near Market Place Mall in 2016.

Tuesday Morning Corp., an off-price retailer of home goods, announced Wednesday that had filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy.

Tuesday Morning opened its first store in 1974 and now has 487 stores in 40 states.

More than half of those stores in dozens of states will be closing.