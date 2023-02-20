Gilpin officials investigating reports of stolen business yard signs

Gilpin officials are investigating recent reports of sign thefts in the township.

Supervisor Charles Stull took to social media Friday to ask for the public’s help regarding multiple reports of what he described as a “strange” crime throughout the township.

“Yard signs for various businesses throughout Gilpin Township have gone missing,” Stull wrote in a Facebook post. “These signs were mostly removed from private properties and residences.”

All of the reported missing signs disappeared last week.

The sign thefts occurred on various township roads, Stull said.

Stull said at least three different properties were affected, and officials are working with an unnamed business owner to obtain camera footage that might assist with the investigation.

“We’re hoping once we have camera footage, we can get more background. For now, it’s hard to say (what happened),” Stull said.

Southern Armstrong Regional Police Chief Chris Fabec declined to comment on the thefts.

The affected businesses include Stump Grinding, Leechburg Pizza Co. and Boulder Landscaping & Tree Services, Stull said.

“Others have since stated theirs (signs) are gone as well,” Stull said.

Stull reminded residents the taking of yard signs from private property is illegal.

Gilpin resident Steve Senjan, owner of Leechburg Pizza Co., said he noticed two signs missing last week from his property.

Senjan declined to comment further, citing an ongoing police investigation.

Stull urges anyone with information to come forward and call the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department at 724-845-7979.