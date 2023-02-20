Britney Spears Smiles Brightly On Date Night With Sam Asghari In Rare Photos of The Couple Out

Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Although Britney Spears usually tries to steer clear of the paparazzi, she couldn’t avoid the flashing cameras when she stepped out for dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari, on Feb. 19. The lovebirds had a date night in Malibu, and photographers were parked out side the restaurant as they exited. Still, Britney had a big smile on her face once she got into the front seat of the car alongside her hubby.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on a date night. (ShotbyNYP / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

For the night out, Brit rocked a pink top and long, brown coat, along with white-rimmed sunglasses to keep a bit more of a low profile amidst the paparazzi. Sam also wore a long brown coat over his white button down shirt. The two were flanked by several security guards to get them to their car safely.

This outing comes following Britney and Sam recently having to shut down Internet rumors that claimed the singer’s family was about to stage an intervention. A report from TMZ alleged that those close to Britney feared she was going to die. However, Britney herself made sure to set the record straight.

Britney leaving the restaurant. (BACKGRID)

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” she wrote on Instagram. “I mean, at some point enough is enough!!!! I’m probably going to stop posting on Instagram because even though I thoroughly enjoy it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well. I’m honestly not surprised at all…Again, doing the best I can!!”

Meanwhile, Sam released his own statement about the ordeal. “An intervention did not occur,” he insisted to Access Hollywood. “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”

Sam and Britney got engaged in September 2021, just months before she was freed from her 13 year conservatorship. They tied the knot in June 2022.