Man wanted on 2nd degree murder charges in Louisiana

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3400 block of General Patton St. around 7 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a shooting. On arrival, they found the victim dead inside the residence. A witness reported seeing someone shoot the victim and run away on foot.

The suspect was identified by the witness as Caiden Sheridan, 19. An active arrest warrant has been issued for Sheridan for second degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Caiden Sheridan is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711, Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.