Shots fired outside Kennewick restaurant, KPD searching for suspect By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer, 11 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Mexican restaurant on the 100 block of W. Kennewick Avenue around 1:44 a.m. ...