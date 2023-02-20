Didn’t football just end last weekend with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles in a classic Super Bowl ?

Yeah, don’t tell that to the two leagues that will fill the football gap (personally, I didn’t know there was one) between February and roughly the start of NFL training camp. The USFL begins play later this spring, but the XFL , not wanting to lose the attention of football obsessed fans, kicked off Sunday.

The eight-team league is owned, in part, by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

And if there’s a football league, former Browns, Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks and Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon will be given an opportunity – this time with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Gordon had a good day for the Dragons. He caught six balls for 74 yards and touchdown in a 22-18 loss to the DC Defenders.

Talent never really was the problem for Gordon. He’s fought his share of demons and been in and out of the NFL repeatedly. But he and possesses the type of talents at wide receiver that offensive coordinators and quarterbacks crave. Gordon just couldn’t get it together off the field, which was well-documented . Gordon had the ability to dominate a game from the wideout position and showed in on more than one occasion with the Browns.

Despite his troubles, it was difficult to not root for guy to succeed. Here’s hoping he can make the most of his opportunity with the XFL.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon finds a home with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons