Man charged with starting fire that injured firefighters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they believe started a fire in Scranton that injured two firefighters.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Sunday officers arrested Dale Bettelli, of Clarks Summit, on felony charges for a fire that happened in the 500 block of Parallel Drive on February 14.

Investigators say Bettelli set fire to an unoccupied home that resulted in two Scranton firefighters sustaining injuries while putting out the fire.

Bettelli has been charged with four counts related to arson, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.