Casee Allen set to play at Downtown Arena

Casee Allen is scheduled to perform a free show at 8 p.m. March 4 at Downtown Arena, 1005 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.

CARA to elect new 2023 officers

The Cambridge Amateur Radio Association will elect 2023 officers and survey members for interests in activities and programs for the coming year at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the large conference room located in the Guernsey County Administration Building.