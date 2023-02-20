Open in App
Bucks County, PA
Bucks Woman Killed In Rt. 611 Crash Identified By Coroner

By Mac Bullock,

11 days ago
PA Rt. 611/Easton Road in Riegelsville Borough Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities have named the victim killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bucks County late on Friday, Feb. 17.

Anna F. Hauber, a 32-year-old Nockamixon Township resident, was driving south on Easton Road through Riegelsville Borough at around 8:30 p.m., state police said in a report.

At the 900 block, her car veered over the westside curb, troopers wrote. She traveled with two wheels off the road for over 200 feet before striking a tree, causing the car to spin and lose control before coming to a rest in the middle of the road, investigators said.

Hauber, who was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, was rescued from the vehicle "by non-mechanical means" and rushed to the trauma center at Grand View Health, per the police report.

She succumbed to her injuries there at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Bucks County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the abdomen sustained during a car crash, and the manner of death was recorded as an accident.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Palisades Regional Fire Rescue and Upper Bucks Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to police documents.

