New Jersey State
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge of ‘serial kidnapper who has been preying on women for decades after victim escapes’

By Tatiana Louder,

13 days ago

AN alleged kidnapper has been arrested after a recent victim of his abduction escaped.

The man in custody may have engaged in similar predatory conduct with people in other states, according to Assistant Attorney General Theresa Hilton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odOqO_0ktWAZ4J00
The unnamed victim escaped to a nearby gas station and informed employees that she needed the police Credit: CNN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBSfe_0ktWAZ4J00
James Parrillo was arrested on February 7 Credit: New Jersey Attorney General
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zx0ET_0ktWAZ4J00
An individual believed to be Parrillo was caught on the gas station camera where the victim reportedly escaped, authorities say Credit: CNN

Alleged kidnapper James W. Parrillo was taken into federal custody in New Jersey on February 7 when a recent victim escaped and flagged down gas station employees to call authorities, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said in a statement to Fox News on Friday.

Parrillo allegedly told the woman from New Mexico that his name was Brett Parker when they met at a gas station back in February 2022, according to court documents seen by the outlet.

He allegedly asked her to give him a ride to Arizona, which she agreed to.

The woman said she was in a voluntary relationship with Parrillo for about a month when he physically assaulted her while they were in California, prosecutors said.

She claimed at this point she felt unable to leave the relationship.

Parrillo allegedly took away her phone, confiscated and utilized her debit cards, and isolated her from her family, according to Fox.

The pair then allegedly arrived in New Jersey in December where they had been staying in a rented room in Bass.

After roughly two weeks, the woman was able to escape to a nearby gas station she had previously visited.

Once inside, the woman allegedly bolted the door and told an attendant she had been kidnapped for approximately a year, Fox reported, citing court documents.

Surveillance footage appeared to show what is believed to be Parrillo following the woman into the gas station, authorities say.

The man attempted to open the door and then left when he realized it was locked.

A gas station attendant summoned New Jersey State Police, who then apprehended Parrillo as he was walking down County Road 542.

Parrillo is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation and aggravated assault, and third-degree criminal restraint.

While arguing for pre-trial detention, Assistant Attorney General Theresa Hilton said that information provided by the alleged victim and found on social media and other sites indicates that Parrillo may have engaged in similar predatory conduct with people in other states, Fox reported.

Looking back at Parrillo's history, records show that he did time in a Virginia jail in 1997 after he allegedly threatened Bill Clinton at the time of his presidency.

He was also sentenced to three years of prison time for assisting a woman in the kidnapping of her children from their father in the early 2000s, Backpacker reported.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network) at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

