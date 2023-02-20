Open in App
Warriors Mark Township, PA
WTAJ

Police: Huntingdon County man busted for selling drugs to informant

By Aaron Marrie,

11 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Warriors Mark man is behind bars for allegedly selling drugs to a confidential informant (CI) multiple times since November.

Jeremy Brooks, 41, is facing multiple drug charges stemming from multiple sales of crystal methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.

In November 2022, the CI told police they’d purchased crystal methamphetamine from Brooks four or five times in the past, according to court documents.

Between Nov. 29, 2022, and Feb. 8, the CI allegedly purchased crystal methamphetamine from Brooks four times. In each interaction with Brooks, the CI purchased the drugs for $150, police noted in the court documents.

Overdose led to charges filed against a Windber man

On Feb. 8, when the CI made arrangements with Brooks, he agreed to meet at Snappy’s in Tyrone. After the CI met with Brooks, police followed him to a nearby Dollar General. The CI did not receive the drugs and called Brooks to ask about them. Brooks said he was still waiting for “him to bring it,” according to the court document.

The CI continued to call Brooks asking for the drugs which Brook reportedly told the CI he was still waiting to get them and that he’d call back the next day, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 9, Brooks told the CI he’d been “burned” and would attempt to get the drugs elsewhere. Brooks didn’t call the CI back on Feb. 9 and didn’t answer any call from the CI on the 10th.

Brooks is facing 10 drug-related charges and is lodged in the Huntingdon County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail. He’s been charged with five felony manufacture with the intent to deliver charges, three felony criminal use of communication facility charges and two misdemeanors for having an unregulated substance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged after delivered drugs results in woman’s death, police say

In August 2020, Brooks also faced multiple related drug charges for allegedly selling drugs to a woman who later died from a multi-drug overdose, including fentanyl and meth.

