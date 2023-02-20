Coaches name All-11th Region boys’ basketball team

Lexington Catholic’s Reece Potter and Frederick Douglass Coach Wes Scarberry took top honors as the 11th Region’s boys’ high school basketball coaches named their all-region team and coach of the year.

Potter, a 7-foot senior center committed to Miami (Ohio), earned player of the year honors as the top vote-getter among all-region players. He’s averaging 18 points and nine rebounds per game for No. 2 Lexington Catholic.

Potter was recently named co-player of the year by the larger Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and, as such, is a candidate for this year’s Mr. Basketball, the state’s highest individual honor for a senior player.

This is the second 11th Region Coach of the Year award for Scarberry, who has led Douglass to a 26-2 record and a No. 9 rating in the final media poll of the season. Also honored as such by the KABC, he’s in his first season with the Broncos after taking the job as interim head coach in October.

ALL-11TH REGION BOYS’ TEAM

Listed in order of votes received:

Player of the Year: Reece Potter, Lexington Catholic (8 POY votes).

Jay Rose, Madison Southern.

Kai Simpson, Frederick Douglass (3 POY votes).

Jaylen Davis, Madison Central (6 POY votes).

Malachi Moreno, Great Crossing.

Vince Dawson, Great Crossing.

Nick Spalding, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Tyler Hall, Lexington Christian.

Ian Reesor, Sayre.

Eric Hackett, Tates Creek (1 POY vote).

Armelo Boone, Frederick Douglass.

Javeon Campbell, Western Hills.

Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order): Jaden Biggers, Bryan Station; Jordan Blythe, Frankfort; Konlin Brown, Henry Clay; Walter Campbell, Western Hills; Andrew Chenault, Franklin County, Aveion Chenault, Frederick Douglass; Brock Coffman, Sayre; Tyler Doyle, Lexington Catholic; Andersen Green, Lexington Christian; Caleb Hack, Frankfort, Mason Hawkins, Henry Clay; Nick Mosby, Scott County; Amari Owens, Bryan Station; Cameron Puckett, Berea; Hudson Sparks, Lexington Catholic; DeMarcus Surratt, Lafayette; Robby Todd, Madison Central; Cale Vicars, Model.

Coach of the Year: Wes Scarberry, Frederick Douglass.

Official of the Year: Raymond Lightfoot.

All-Academic Team: Dolton Robinson, Berea; Connor Martin, Lexington Christian; Clay Monohan, Sayre; Nick Mosby, Scott County; Jake Simonsen, Frederick Douglass; Keshav Bhandari, Model; Vince Dawson, Great Crossing; John Reinhart, Lexington Catholic; Mason Hawkins, Henry Clay; Jake Dicken, Western Hills; Jack Ackerman, Lafayette; Ben Haggard, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Isaac Antoine, Franklin County; Casen Nobbe, Madison Southern; Jonathon Wright, Tates Creek; Robby Todd, Madison Central; Thiego Pires, Frankfort; Jaden Biggers, Bryan Station.