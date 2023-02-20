Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

Coaches name All-11th Region boys’ basketball team

By Jared Peck,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TZR8_0ktW4Q0t00

Lexington Catholic’s Reece Potter and Frederick Douglass Coach Wes Scarberry took top honors as the 11th Region’s boys’ high school basketball coaches named their all-region team and coach of the year.

Potter, a 7-foot senior center committed to Miami (Ohio), earned player of the year honors as the top vote-getter among all-region players. He’s averaging 18 points and nine rebounds per game for No. 2 Lexington Catholic.

Potter was recently named co-player of the year by the larger Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and, as such, is a candidate for this year’s Mr. Basketball, the state’s highest individual honor for a senior player.

This is the second 11th Region Coach of the Year award for Scarberry, who has led Douglass to a 26-2 record and a No. 9 rating in the final media poll of the season. Also honored as such by the KABC, he’s in his first season with the Broncos after taking the job as interim head coach in October.

ALL-11TH REGION BOYS’ TEAM

Listed in order of votes received:

Player of the Year: Reece Potter, Lexington Catholic (8 POY votes).

Jay Rose, Madison Southern.

Kai Simpson, Frederick Douglass (3 POY votes).

Jaylen Davis, Madison Central (6 POY votes).

Malachi Moreno, Great Crossing.

Vince Dawson, Great Crossing.

Nick Spalding, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Tyler Hall, Lexington Christian.

Ian Reesor, Sayre.

Eric Hackett, Tates Creek (1 POY vote).

Armelo Boone, Frederick Douglass.

Javeon Campbell, Western Hills.

Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order): Jaden Biggers, Bryan Station; Jordan Blythe, Frankfort; Konlin Brown, Henry Clay; Walter Campbell, Western Hills; Andrew Chenault, Franklin County, Aveion Chenault, Frederick Douglass; Brock Coffman, Sayre; Tyler Doyle, Lexington Catholic; Andersen Green, Lexington Christian; Caleb Hack, Frankfort, Mason Hawkins, Henry Clay; Nick Mosby, Scott County; Amari Owens, Bryan Station; Cameron Puckett, Berea; Hudson Sparks, Lexington Catholic; DeMarcus Surratt, Lafayette; Robby Todd, Madison Central; Cale Vicars, Model.

Coach of the Year: Wes Scarberry, Frederick Douglass.

Official of the Year: Raymond Lightfoot.

All-Academic Team: Dolton Robinson, Berea; Connor Martin, Lexington Christian; Clay Monohan, Sayre; Nick Mosby, Scott County; Jake Simonsen, Frederick Douglass; Keshav Bhandari, Model; Vince Dawson, Great Crossing; John Reinhart, Lexington Catholic; Mason Hawkins, Henry Clay; Jake Dicken, Western Hills; Jack Ackerman, Lafayette; Ben Haggard, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Isaac Antoine, Franklin County; Casen Nobbe, Madison Southern; Jonathon Wright, Tates Creek; Robby Todd, Madison Central; Thiego Pires, Frankfort; Jaden Biggers, Bryan Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lFZu_0ktW4Q0t00
Lexington Catholic’s Reece Potter (34) shoots the ball as North Oldham’s Luke Anderson (15) plays defense during the championship game at the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Dec. 30, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Four men’s, six women’s teams from Kentucky qualify for NAIA national basketball tourneys
Campbellsville, KY12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘I don’t even believe it yet.’ 11th Region shocker dethrones perennial champion.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
‘We’re all nasty dudes.’ Opening-night mismatches set table for epic 11th Region semis.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
‘Finding a way to win.’ Undefeated Transylvania women go cold in NCAA opener, roll anyway.
Lexington, KY3 hours ago
Eastern Kentucky falls short in conference tournament, but other state schools play on
Richmond, KY17 hours ago
March is here. As EKU takes first step toward NCAA tourney, who else in state will follow?
Richmond, KY2 days ago
Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game at Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college basketball
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 68-66 Senior Night loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY2 days ago
The end of the road: Kentucky falls 80-71 to Tennessee in SEC Tournament quarterfinals
Knoxville, TN2 hours ago
Will Levis is finally healthy again: ‘I’ve got a cannon, and I want to show it off’
Lexington, KY13 hours ago
John Calipari explains how UK men’s basketball suffered a Senior Night loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Vanderbilt stuns Kentucky on Senior Night. And Cats lose Cason Wallace to injury.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Kentucky basketball’s Cason Wallace leaves home loss to Vanderbilt with leg injury
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Kentucky won’t get an elite NCAA Tournament seed. Could the Cats still play in Louisville?
Lexington, KY2 days ago
‘Beating the king at his house’: Jerry Stackhouse discusses Vandy’s big win at Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 days ago
How is Cason Wallace? And what did the Vandy loss do to Kentucky’s bracketology status?
Lexington, KY13 hours ago
Will this be Oscar Tshiebwe’s final game in Rupp? The Kentucky star previews Senior Night.
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Who has power? See the latest outages from Kentucky Utilities, Blue Grass Energy and more
Lexington, KY11 hours ago
Kentucky survives SEC tourney opener with furious finish in game featuring eight ejections
Lexington, KY2 days ago
A stop for breakfast, gas after work turns into $50K lottery win for Lexington man
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Arkansas ran Kentucky off the court last month. The Razorbacks look a lot different now.
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Winds ‘approaching hurricane force’ are blowing across Kentucky. What to know
Lexington, KY9 hours ago
Addressing workforce shortages, Asbury revival, more: Your KY college news for February
Lexington, KY1 day ago
UK making magic again in SEC tourney. See how the defending champs pulled another upset.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Is a factor that led to UK debacle vs. Saint Peter’s about to bite the Cats again?
Lexington, KY1 day ago
More gourmet biscuits and mimosas coming to Lexington? Yes, please.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Lexington middle school suffers damage after fire breaks out during basketball game
Lexington, KY14 hours ago
Kentucky is now down two point guards. What happens next? ‘We’re gonna need Cason.’
Lexington, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy