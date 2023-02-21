Find Out Why Thousands of Shoppers ‘Can’t Go Without’ This Hair Growth Supplement

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all dream of having luscious, beautiful and thick hair, but we're not all blessed with the proper genetics to naturally make this a reality. But fear not! If you have issues with your follicles (specifically in the thinning department), there are plenty of supplements on the market you can take to boost strands and give yourself the locks you've always wanted.

Supplements like this one from Viviscal can significantly improve your follicular situation, and this particular option has the impressive stats to back it up. Additionally, shoppers report it's one of the best growth treatments they have used to date. In fact, some say they honestly can't live without it — high praise, if you're asking Us !

It's a reality that many people deal with excessive hair shedding for a slew of different reasons. It can happen with age, hair processing and heat damage, or as a side effect of specific medical procedures. Whatever the cause may be, the feeling of losing hair can be incredibly difficult to deal with. Hair is a source of confidence for plenty of Us , and feeling a loss of control is far from fun. But with supplements like this option from Viviscal , you have the opportunity to regain control — and potentially your confidence in the process!

This is a 100% drug-free supplement which helps your hair from the inside out. It's packed with ingredients like collagen, biotin, zinc and vitamin C, which have been studied and clinically proven to counteract hair loss and thinning — making way for fuller, healthier locks.

Shoppers say they "can't go without" this product and claim to have been loyal for years already! The significant reduction in their hair shedding has been enough to keep them coming back — this supplement is a mainstay in their daily routines. You take the product twice per day, with each pack containing a month's supply. If you're curious about speed, some reviewers say they saw results after just four weeks, though it's recommended you stick to it for at least three months. If that seems long to you, it's not — most changes for both skin and hair tend to take twelve weeks to truly see the effects. Of course, this supplement isn't guaranteed to work for everyone — but the thousands of five-star reviews don't lie!

