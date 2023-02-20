Pickup truck pedestrian accident kills woman in Colesville

COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in our area has taken the life of a Binghamton woman.
New York State Police say 47-year-old Angela Kelley was hit while walking along Route 7 near Belden Manor Road in the Town of Colesville shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday.
\Police say Kelley was walking in the westbound lane and wearing dark clothing when she was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck heading westbound.
Police say the driver of the pickup was unable to avoid striking Kelley.
Last week, 2 other vehicle pedestrian crashes in Newark Valley and in Sidney lead to 3 deaths and serious injuries to a 27-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl.
