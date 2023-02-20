Live the Dream Down East: Davis talks with students in ECSU visit

Local high school and university students told Democratic U.S. Congressman Don Davis Friday that the region needs more stores, restaurants, a livelier arts scene and other recreational activities to entice young people to call northeastern North Carolina home.

Davis, D-N.C., spent over an hour engaging with several dozen students from Elizabeth City State University and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools at ECSU as part of his “Live the Dream Down East Tour” last week.

Davis said the goal of the week-long tour across the 1st Congressional District was to find out from young people “what is it we need to do to make life better for you.”

Davis, who took office last month after winning election in November, said that engaging with citizens, especially, young people, is one of the best parts of his job.

“There is nothing that brings me more joy than being able to advocate for eastern North Carolina,” Davis said. “This is like heaven where I am able to engage in these conversations, and these are rich conversations. I am listening to the students.”

One ECSU student told Davis there isn’t Target anywhere “near” the city.

Davis said after the event that getting funding for needed infrastructure improvements will lead to more economic growth in northeastern North Carolina, and that in turn will satisfy some of the student’s questions about having more to do in the region. He said completing Interstate 87 and expanding internet broadband are two key pieces to the economic growth puzzle.

Davis noted that 17 of the 19 counties in his district lost population in the 2020 census, adding that the region is the only one in the state that is not growing.

“We are going to continue to advocate to make sure that we are bringing infrastructure that is needed to really needed to strengthen northeastern North Carolina’s economy,” Davis said. “It’s roads, broadband. There are important infrastructure needs that are essential for northeastern North Carolina. This is about connecting the dots.”

Davis said that Congress needs to pass a clean debt ceiling resolution before Republicans and Democrats have budget conversations on spending cuts. Created over 100 years ago by Congress, the debt limit, or ceiling, sets the maximum amount of outstanding federal debt the U.S. government can incur.

Many Republicans want Congress to cut government spending as part of a deal to raise the debt limit. Some economists warn that if the debt ceiling isn’t raised that the government could default on its obligations and that would have severe negative economic consequences.

“It needs to be resolved, we have to pay our debts — it’s that simple,” Davis said. “We can have any budget conversations separately. Our highest priority must be paying our current obligations.”

Davis said he has signed on to legislation proposed by Texas Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett that would allow local governments to implement their own Medicaid expansion programs for the working poor. He said the legislation would create a pathway for municipalities or counties to contract with the federal government to expand Medicaid if their state’s legislature does not pass Medicaid expansion legislation.

“Perhaps inter-local agreements,” Davis said. “Why not? This (Medicaid expansion) is really important for northeastern North Carolina. I am about making sure people have access to affordable healthcare here in the east.’’

After refusing for more than a decade to expand Medicaid, Republican lawmakers in North Carolina appear ready to finally do so. The state House, which has never passed a Medicaid expansion bill, adopted one last week that has been sent to the Senate for its consideration. The Senate adopted a Medicaid expansion bill last year but it was not considered in the House.

Davis also used Friday’s event to present a $1,000 scholarship to ECSU student Aleathia Hudson who was Davis’ invited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address at the Capitol earlier this month. Davis paid for the scholarship from his own personal funds.