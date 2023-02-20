Celebrity Hairstylist Ricardo Rojas Teases New Role in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2: ‘Life Imitates Art’

The perfect fit! Celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas landed a role in the upcoming season of the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That .

“It’s been really fun and exciting,” Rojas told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “My character is a hairdresser and it’s so funny because life imitates art.”

While Rojas can’t disclose much about the second installation of the HBO Max series, the beauty guru teased: “It was really wonderful from the beginning and I have a really great scene with Sarita Choudhury [who plays Seema].”

Like his onscreen character, Rojas has worked his magic on some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Hilary Swank , Karlie Kloss , Emma Thompson and more. He got his big break when he moved to New York to work at Oribe Canales’ salon on fifth avenue. Canales, who died at age 62 in 2018, was known for styling A-listers like Linda Evangelista , Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle .

“[Oribe] sent me to Miami and when I got there, he called me and asked me to do Donatella Versace ’s hair … that was my first big-deal client and she’s kept me busy for 10 years,” Rojas told Us . “She really opened the door for me. I met so many celebrities through her, some who would come to her shows in the ‘90s.”

Rojas’ relationship with the fashion designer, 67, led to him working with Cher . “Through the years I did so many campaigns with [the singer] and Donatella was really the bridge.”

For Rojas, transforming tresses is an experience. He gushed to Us about his latest creation, a glamorous updo on Leah Remini for Marc Anthony ’s January wedding to Nadia Ferreira in Miami.

“Leah loves her long hair,” Rojas said. “But for Marc’s wedding she wanted to show off her dress and that was so exciting to me to be able to try something different. So I showed her this very Brigitte Bardot-esque look.”

He continued: “I said, ‘I know you’re not into updos but I’m feeling this and it’s going to work.’” The coiffure was surprisingly simple to create as Rojas only used “two hair pins, styling lotion and hairspray.” To Remini’s surprise, she loved it, the hair expert revealed.

The Argentina native is all about simplicity these days when it comes styling. “Less is more,” he told Us . “Every product you use or is used on hair should have a specific purpose. You want your hair to be able to move freely and not be weighed down, and that’s why I’m trying to reflect.”

When it comes to 2023 hair trends, Rojas wants to encourage the idea of using hair as an accessory. “It’s the final touch,” he said. “It’s the last step. I’m also really into wearing hair off and out of the face.”

Rojas also shared his take on a highly debatable hair topic: bangs.

“Bangs are very personal,” Rojas told Us . “I’m not against bangs, but I feel they should be seasonal. To me, they are better for winter than they are for spring and summer. Bangs are ideal with winter clothes like coats and scarves.”