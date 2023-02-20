NOLA vs. Acadiana Mardi Gras: Viral Post from The Shade Room Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

A New Orleans vs. Acadiana Mardis Gras debate is currently on fire thanks to a viral Instagram post from The Shade Room.

The argument over which Mardi Gras celebration is better is an argument as old as time itself. New Orleans Mardi Gras is like the big, fancy version of the festival that everyone’s heard of. It’s got these huge parades with fancy floats and people throwing beads, and it’s all about partying and having a good time. It’s like the Super Bowl of Mardi Gras, and it attracts a ton of tourists.

Acadiana Mardi Gras, on the other hand, is like the down-home, community version of the festival. It’s more about the people than the spectacle. They’ve got traditions like horseback riding, chicken chasing, and numerous forms of outdoor cooking, and it’s all about celebrating Cajun culture. It’s like the backyard barbecue of Mardi Gras, and it’s mostly for locals.

Recently, The Shade Room, a popular Instagram page, posted a video featuring clips from various Mardi Gras parades in Acadiana. The videos showcased parades and revelry from the rural region using footage from John Weatherall, a local videographer known for his viral Mardi Gras videos.

Weatherall’s colorful footage highlighted fewer floats and costumes and more of the people partying during the Acadiana Mardi Gras celebrations; something that The Shade Room saw fit to highlight as “folks living it up for Mardi Gras” to their global audience.

As often happens on social media, the post quickly sparked a debate among commenters from New Orleans and Acadiana about which region had the better Mardi Gras celebration. New Orleans residents defended their city’s world-famous festivities, which are known for their massive parades, colorful throws, and lively parties.

Meanwhile, Acadiana residents highlighted the more traditional and community-focused aspects of their Mardi Gras celebrations, which they feel are a more authentic reflection of their Cajun culture and an overall better experience.

The Instagram post has been liked over half a million times and has garnered over 16,000 comments, reflecting the passion that people have for their respective Mardi Gras celebrations.

Chawwwww them people from new orleans SALTY AF in the comments bcuz 337 Mardi Gras made the ShadeRoom..wait till people find out our food better than theirs that’s the biggest secret Posted by Quentin Belson on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Lord. ‍♀️ The Shade Room posted the “337” Mardi Gras clips & all ima say is , i HAVE NEVER seen so many people from… Posted by Tori Fruge on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Some people commented that New Orleans Mardi Gras has lost touch with its roots and become too commercialized, while others say that the Acadiana version is too old-fashioned and not as fun.

Safety was also at the center of the debate as New Orleans has been struggling with more brazen crime than usual all across the city, most recently with a shooting during Bacchus that left one dead and multiple others injured.

New Orleans mad we made it to the shaderoom and we mad cause when we go to yall Mardi Gras we gotta run… ‍♀️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ Posted by Parker Regan on Sunday, February 19, 2023

Ultimately, the debate over which region has the better Mardi Gras celebration is a matter of personal opinion and cultural identity. However, the popularity of the post and the passion it has sparked among commenters is a testament to the enduring appeal of Mardi Gras, and the important role it plays in Louisiana’s cultural heritage.

The 337 made it on The Shade Room!Mix from Carencro Video by DJ DOLBY D Posted by John Weatherall III on Saturday, February 18, 2023

At the end of the day, it’s all just a matter of personal taste. Both versions of Mardi Gras have their own unique flavor, and it’s up to you to decide which one you like best.

With that said, sound off in the comments and tell us which Mardi Gras you think is better.