Community Supported Agriculture – Eat Fresh And Support The Local Food Economy

Photo provided by Organic Association of Kentucky Facebook

It’s Ky Proud CSA Week (February 20-24), and a great time to learn all about Community Supported Agriculture. Let’s dive in!

It is no secret that eating fresh produce is a good decision for your health. But did you know that it can also be a good decision for your community? Buying directly from local farms through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs guarantees you will get produce at peak freshness and supports our local food economy.

How a CSA Works

Through a CSA program you partner with a local farm and receive a share of their farm products. By purchasing a membership, or a share, your dollars support the farm, and in return you receive a weekly share of vegetables, fruits, or other farm products such as eggs and meat. Typically, shares are purchased in the late winter or early spring and products are received throughout the growing season.

The Benefits of a CSA

CSA membership have several benefits. “Transparency is one big benefit. You know where your food comes from,” says Robin Verson, owner and farmer at Hill and Hollow Farm and membership and communication coordinator at the Organic Association of Kentucky. This applies to both produce and other farm products. “People enjoy eating eggs and meat, but want to be sure the animals are treated with care and integrity,” says Bree Pearsall, co-owner of Rootbound Farm. A CSA share ensures you get the freshest and most nutrient dense foods possible. “Locally harvested foods are higher quality. Garden quality produce is a different level of flavor,” says Bree.

There are also social and economic benefits for members. Locally sourced foods cut down on your environmental footprint. According to the Organic Association of Kentucky website, “CSA members save an average of 30% on weekly produce purchases when choosing CSA versus buying at the grocery store.”

The farms also benefit from CSA programs. “The benefit for the farmer is really about consistency. People make a long term commitment to make orders from the farm, that allows us to plan and be efficient,” says Bree. This upfront commitment allows the farmers to know specifically what they are working towards, unlike farmers markets where purchases change from week to week.

Photo provided by Kentucky Proud

Things to consider when joining a CSA

Do your research. Not all CSA programs are structured the same. Look at factors such as pick up locations or delivery options, the size of the share, customization options, and resources to support you through the season, like a newsletter with recipes. If the CSA share size seems too large for you to consume in a week, consider sharing. “Split the share with a neighbor, friend, or family member. Then you can also take turns picking it up,” says Bree.

CSAs in our area offer a mix of vegetables, fruits, with some also offering meats and eggs. There are no all fruit shares. If fruit is your thing, there are some nationally based fruit shares that deliver right to your door. The Fruit Company, The Fruit Guys, and Frog Hollow Farm are a few options for fruit shares.

Making the Most of your CSA

Once you receive your share, immediately do initial preparations (chopping, dicing, separating) and properly store your food. “Come home and look at what you have. Do your meal plan and processing right away, then you will have a week of great food,” advises Robin. Think about how perishable foods are. “Some items will be highly perishable and should be eaten quickly, while others may last a few months,” says Bree.

You will likely end up with some foods that you have never tried before. Get excited to try new foods and experiment with new recipes. “There are several CSA specific cookbooks that have great recipes. You can find these cookbooks on Amazon,” says Robin.

Want to get involved in CSA Week or learn more? Click here.

If you are a reader in the Cincinnati area, check out: https://www.edibleohiovalley.com/csa-guide.

By Tami Pyles

P.S. You may also like A Sensory Garden for All to Enjoy.