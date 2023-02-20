Open in App
Woburn, MA
Authorities investigating deadly double shooting at Woburn home

By Julianne Lima,

11 days ago
Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting at a home in Woburn on Monday morning that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a home on Washington Street around 2:30 a.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Woburn Police Department.

One of victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their names haven’t been released.

Video from the scene showed multiple cruisers and investigators gathering outside the home.

Police noted that a preliminary investigation indicated that the two men were known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence.

A neighborhood resident told Boston 25 News that he spotted a suspicious vehicle parked on the street before police arrived.

“All of a sudden there were cruisers all over the place,” the man said.

Washington Street is closed between Cedar and Salem streets.

State troopers assigned the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Woburn police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

