A large Dalworthington Gardens home has been gutted by fire overnight.

The blaze erupted around midnight at a 4,000 square foot home on Gardenia Drive about a mile was of Arlington Martin High School.

The elderly couple was able to escape because neighbors quickly arrived to wake them up. Due to the level of damage, it will likely take a while to figure out the cause.

