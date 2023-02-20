physiciansweekly.com

Clear cell “sugar” tumor of the lung: Diagnostic characteristics of a rare pulmonary tumor: A case report and review of literature. By Contributor: Bo Wang,Xin Xu,Zhenya Zhao, 12 days ago

Clear cell tumors of the lung (CCTLs), also known as “sugar tumors” for an abundant cellular glycogen concentration, are an extremely rare type pulmonary neoplasm. ...