Hodges critical of Harbor Towns on boat communication

HERTFORD — A Hertford town official expressed frustration last week that the Harbor Towns Inc. dinner boat cruises won’t be able to visit downtown Hertford.

Town Councilman Ashley Hodges also was critical of Harbor Towns Inc., the private nonprofit that is developing fast ferry and dinner boat service in support of economic development efforts in the Albemarle.

Harbor Towns officials have acknowledged that the 140-passenger Eagle 1 dinner boat the nonprofit recently purchased can’t dock at the Hertford waterfront. The Eagle 1 has a 6-foot draft, which also happens to be the depth of the Perquimans River at the town’s waterfront.

Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole previously expressed disappointment that the Eagle 1 won’t be able to visit the town’s waterfront when its modifications are complete and it begins dinner cruises on the region’s waterways in either late April or early May.

Hodges, Hertford’s mayor pro tem, echoed that disappointment at the Hertford Town Council meeting on Feb. 13.

“They bought a dinner boat and allowed the newspaper to publish an article that said ‘buying a better boat,’ knowing that the draft was likely too deep to make dock in Hertford, not just this year but permanently, and we found out about it in the paper,” Hodges said.

Hodges was referring to a story published in both The Daily Advance and The Perquimans Weekly that used the word “better” in its headline. Harbor Town officials never used the word “better” when describing the Eagle 1, but Nick Didow, who heads the nonprofit, did describe it as “upgrade” from the Anticipation V, the vessel Harbor Towns initially hoped to purchase for the dinner cruises.

Peter Thomson, another Harbor Towns official, told The Daily Advance in December that the 85-foot Anticipation V was capable of accommodating between 80 and just over 100 passengers depending on seating. The Eagle I, by contrast, can accommodate 140 passengers.

Didow, after explaining that Harbor Towns’ efforts to purchase the Anticipation V from its Maryland-based owner had fallen through, said buying the Eagle I would provide an “even more welcoming, spacious and enjoyable” experience on the water.

Hodges, referring to Harbor Towns’ communication, said he thinks “that things could be done a lot better.”

“We are working very hard in the town of Hertford to make this a place where people want to live and work and visit and play and all those things, and trying to be a good faith partner,” he said. “But I am concerned about how easily we could be cut out of the loop on a project of this magnitude, with the potential positive impact that it could have for our community.”

Hodges also said he didn’t want the town’s manager to be the only person from the town of Hertford saying that.

“I want to publicly thank Manager Cole for standing up and speaking up for Hertford with the Harbor Town situation,” Hodges said. “It’s important that the public knows that we’re trying to be as engaged as we’re being allowed to be in the project, to be supportive and helpful.”

Hodges said he also appreciates the work of state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, securing the $5 million in startup funding for the Harbor Towns Inc. project. That funding is being used to purchase not only the Eagle I dinner boat but to build two fast ferries that are scheduled to make runs between the five towns part of the Harbor Towns project: Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth and Columbia.

But Hodges expressed concerns about Harbor Towns, Inc., the private-public nonprofit that manages the dinner and fast-ferries project. He noted Harbor Towns has a small number of people on its board, no elected officials among its members, and only one tourism director from one of the five counties.

Hodges also said two of the people on the Harbor Towns board don’t live in the region and one doesn’t even live in the state.

Hodges said 80,000 people live in the region, and their tax dollars are supporting the $5 million to boost economic development in the Albemarle.

“I think that to just be candid, I’ve been going to their (Harbor Town) meetings for three years now and there have been a lot of private concerns expressed in those meetings from elected officials, from business leaders, from others about various issues over a period of time,” he said.

“I think that the difficulty where we are now is in ensuring that the money gets put to best use and that there is visibility into ensuring that the money goes into doing what it was intended to do,” Hodges said. “It’s a small board of people that run it.”

Didow has indicated that Harbor Towns’ dinner boat might be able to dock at the deep water basin in the Perquimans County Marine Industrial Park.

“That would certainly be better than the boat not coming at all,” Hodges said Tuesday afternoon in a brief phone interview.

But Hodges said that location would not do much for the business cross-promotion that could occur with a downtown location. He did acknowledge, however, that it could provide some opportunities for catering businesses that are located in Hertford.