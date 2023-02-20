The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom art book has leaked, so look out for spoilers

The art book for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked ahead of release, and it gives fans their first look at several new elements of the game.

Almost three months before its release, some The Legend of Zelda fans are getting their hands on the Tears of the Kingdom art book - which is due to release as part of the game's collector's edition on May 12 - a little early. Photos of some of the art book's pages were shared on Reddit , but have since been taken down.

If you don't want to know anything about Tears of the Kingdom, we suggest skipping the next paragraph, but if you don't mind knowing just a little about the contents of the art book, you can go ahead and continue reading.

Thanks to Nintendo Everything , we're still able to see some of the photos that were shared to Reddit, and they feature things like the new creatures Link will encounter on his upcoming adventure, as well as a detailed image of his wingsuit, new enemies, items, and locations too. Overall, the images paint a pretty clear picture of the kind of world we'll be diving into when Tears of the Kingdom releases in a few months' time.

This is one of the most concrete things we've seen come out about the game ahead of its release. After the last Nintendo Direct - where we got a new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer - several fans had theories based on the new footage we saw. These theories point to well-known voice actor Matthew Mercer taking on the role of Calamity Ganon as well as, hopefully, a playable Zelda in the Breath of the Wild sequel.

Now fancy getting your hands on said art book? Take a look at our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide