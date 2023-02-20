Mini-Max Training Mirrors Review

For something so small there is a wealth of versatility about the Mini-Max Training Mirrors. On first inspection your initial thought is that it is a training aid for putting but the true benefits are probably more for your swing itself.

There are two mirrors included in the package, one for full swing and one alignment mirror for the short game, and they come with a storage pouch and adjustable stand. Both mirrors feature a convex design for enhanced visibility.

The real beauty here is how the Me And My Golf duo of Andy Proudman and Piers Ward talk you through some obvious faults and easy fixes. They’ve been giving lessons for 20-plus years and making videos for millions of eager viewers and it’s clear that there has been plenty of thought behind this.

Via a QR code there are five videos to walk you through getting the most out of the mirrors and where best to use the adjustable stand. Without the videos most of us would probably use the alignment mirror for some putting feedback but, with their guidance, there is so much more to it.

The most useful and relevant to me was the one which helped with preventing hip sway in the backswing. For those of us who move too far away from the ball on the takeaway there are some useful tips to focus more on a better rotation.

Similarly there is also a very good tip for your chipping set-up and to get your shoulders in the right position and to square them up. The detail here is so helpful as the videos will tell you exactly which notch to have the stand at so you’re not constantly adjusting things and throwing a lot of guesswork at it.

(Image credit: Mark Townsend)

The other videos look at getting a perfect set-up for your driver, improving your ball striking and holing more putts. For example we’ve all read for years that, to get the most out of our driver, we need to hit up on the ball and to have some tilt in the upper body. This is generally done by guessing where things are but, with the mirror, there is immediate feedback that you can get out on the course or practice ground rather than rely on a driving range having a mirror which is rare and, more often than not, behind you rather than face on.

The putting video is probably the most straightforward, with help on your ball position, clubface alignment and eye line, while the ball-striking option helps you to understand what it feels like to move your body correctly through the ball and getting on the lead side a lot more.

The blank mirror can be used for whatever you want to work on. For me I struggle to get my sternum in the right position in my chipping, and constantly slip back into old habits, and this was particularly useful.

All of these faults will sound familiar as they make up a good part of some of the aspects of the game that we struggle with. The value here is fantastic, given what you can get out of the product, and you can easily slip it inside your golf bag.

If you are after some very easy feedback on your game and want to get better for a fraction of a price of a lesson then this is a great accessory to get hold of.