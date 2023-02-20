Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Weekend shootings reported across North Texas

By Curt Lewis,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FOJj_0ktQh93l00

A man is in a Fort Worth hospital and the man accused of shooting him is behind bars. Late Saturday night, the victim was found badly wounded outside a home on Sandage Avenue near Seminary and McCart.

The gunman drove off but about a half-hour later police pulled him over on Granbury Road. He's now locked up on several charges but police have not released his name. The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Dallas police are holding a man they believe to be the shooter in a deadly confrontation in the parking lot of The View, a night spot on Riverfront Boulevard near I-30.

Two men were quarreling. Dallas police say one of the men got in his car and drove straight at the other man, striking him. That man shot the driver, killing him. Dallas police took the shooter into custody but the case will be turned over to a grand jury to decide if any charges are warranted.

One man died in Sunday evening's shooting in east Dallas. The gunfire was just before 6:30 p.m. along the service road of I-30 near Buckner.

Police found one man dead and a second was wounded. His condition has not been released. Police don't know why they were shot nor who did it.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Three kids killed in Ellis County, suspect identified
Italy, TX23 hours ago
Two teenagers jailed in the murder of a Fort Worth man in Garland
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
TV legend Sid Krofft visits North Texas this weekend
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gunman still on the loose in Dallas where a teenage shooting victim was killed
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years in deadly drunk driving crash in Plano
Plano, TX3 days ago
High winds cause damage across North Texas
Weatherford, TX2 days ago
Woman wounded in what Fort Worth police are calling a road rage shooting
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Women quarrel in a Fort Worth parking lot, one is shot
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Student fatally shot in Dallas now identified as a Lake Highlands High School student
Dallas, TX3 days ago
DFW and Love Field airports cancel flights ahead of severe weather Wednesday
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Two Dallas men indicted for capital murder following gun purchase scam
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Eight men arrested in motorcyclist round-up at a Dallas street take-over
Dallas, TX6 days ago
Two Dallas police officers hurt in crash
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Forest Hill man jailed, accused of murdering a man in Fort Worth in December
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Fort Worth Police say crime reduction plan is working, others disagree
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Pilots make emergency landing after fire breaks out on DFW to Orlando flight
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Amazon Delivery Center in Balch Springs shut down because of wind damage
Balch Springs, TX2 days ago
One Dallas Police officer fired for excessive use of force, another suspended
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Man critically wounded in north Fort Worth shooting, two people in custody
Fort Worth, TX6 days ago
Things To Do Around DFW: Irish Festival, Holi Mela, Monster Jam and more
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Lewisville woman, son wounded in a domestic violence incident
Lewisville, TX4 days ago
Police identify suspect in shooting death of man at Buckner Terrace GameStop
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Big-rig crash closes a stretch of Hwy 380 in Denton County
Krum, TX3 days ago
Some North Texas school districts closed Friday due to severe weather damage
Weatherford, TX2 days ago
Parker County communities begin clean-up from storms
Weatherford, TX1 day ago
Flower Mound bank robbery suspect now charged with a second bank heist in Denton
Denton, TX5 days ago
New report suggests a fire at DFW Airport could have been worse
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Difference Maker family is passionate about helping others
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Accused Grand Prairie scam artist who preyed on elderly victims sentenced to prison
Grand Prairie, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy