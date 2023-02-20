Weekend shootings reported across North Texas

A man is in a Fort Worth hospital and the man accused of shooting him is behind bars. Late Saturday night, the victim was found badly wounded outside a home on Sandage Avenue near Seminary and McCart.

The gunman drove off but about a half-hour later police pulled him over on Granbury Road. He's now locked up on several charges but police have not released his name. The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Dallas police are holding a man they believe to be the shooter in a deadly confrontation in the parking lot of The View, a night spot on Riverfront Boulevard near I-30.

Two men were quarreling. Dallas police say one of the men got in his car and drove straight at the other man, striking him. That man shot the driver, killing him. Dallas police took the shooter into custody but the case will be turned over to a grand jury to decide if any charges are warranted.

One man died in Sunday evening's shooting in east Dallas. The gunfire was just before 6:30 p.m. along the service road of I-30 near Buckner.

Police found one man dead and a second was wounded. His condition has not been released. Police don't know why they were shot nor who did it.

