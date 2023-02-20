Eastern bowling teams roll for SHAC titles

The Eastern High School boys and girls bowling teams both finished their season as Southern Hills Athletic Conference champions.

The Eastern boys bowling team finished its regular season with a three-day SHAC bowling tournament total score of 7,823 to capture the conference title.

The Fairfield Lions finished runner-up with a team score of 7,112, and it was the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets finishing third in the SHAC with a three-day team total of 6,561.

While it was Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School’s Drew Applegate leading the way in SHAC individual scoring this season with a score of 1,213, members of the Eastern Warriors bowling squad wrapped up the next four spots.

Leading the Warriors and finishing second overall in SHAC individual scoring was Drew Dotson with an individual score of 1,176.

Eastern’s Wyatt Manning finished third overall with a score of 1,174, and it was Eastern’s Lane Bailey finishing fourth overall with an individual score of 1,161.

Finishing fifth in SHAC individual scoring was Brandon Bailey with a score of 1,160.

The Eastern Lady Warriors finished with a three-day total team score of 6,010 to claim the SHAC girls bowling title this season.

The Fairfield Lady Lions finished second with a team score of 5,899, and the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets finished third with a team score of 5,128.

In SHAC individual scoring, it was Eastern’s Ali Bell finishing first with an overall score of 1,205.

Eastern’s Jackie Jodrey finished finished in the top five in individual scoring, finishing at 918.

Eastern’s Allie Grooms finished eighth overall in SHAC individual standings with a score of 874.

Eastern bowlers earning All-SHAC honors were: Brandon Bailey, Wyatt Manning, Lane Bailey, Drew Dotson, Ali Bell, Allie Grooms, and Jackie Jodrey.