Southern State hosts Winter Cattle Producers Meeting

Nearly 60 people attended the Winter Cattle Producers meeting held on Feb. 9 at Southern State’s Brown County campus in Mt. Orab.

The Workforce Development and Community Services Division of Southern State Community College and local veterinarian Caleb Bohrer, owner of Bohrer Vet Services, collaborated on the event, which allowed local cattle producers and area agriculture entities to learn from seasoned professionals who offered valuable insight into issues surrounding the cattle industry.

Southern State’s Amy McClellan, Executive Director of Workforce Development and Brown Co. Campus Director, was excited to partner with Bohrer and other local businesses to bring this event to campus. “A partnership such as this enhances our mission while providing educational opportunities to the communities that we serve,” she said. McClellan also added that “Southern State is looking forward to being able to offer other learning opportunities, like this event, in the future.”

The line-up of speakers during the evening included Thomas Carper with Multimin USA, Brent Tolle with Boehringer Ingelheim, and Seth Clark with Merck Animal Health.

Multimin USA, Inc., a company located in Fort Collins, Colorado, supports cow/calf, beef/dairy, and stocker/feeder operations with MULTIMIN® 90, an injectable aqueous supplemental source of zinc, manganese, selenium, and copper in a readily available form which bypasses antagonists in feed, forage, distiller grain, and drinking water that can reduce the absorption of these critical trace minerals. To learn more, visit https://www.multiminusa.com/.

Boehringer Ingelheim is driven by the desire to serve humankind by improving human and animal health. As a global leader in the animal health industry, they are working on first-in-class innovation to predict, prevent, and treat different diseases in animals. To learn more, visit https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/.

Merck Animal Health uses the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, Merck has brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. They are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. To learn more, visit https://www.merck-animal-health.com/.

