Open in App
Mount Orab, OH
See more from this location?
News Democrat

Sullivan charged in infant death

By Wade Linville,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353NwC_0ktQNZtI00
Kayla Sullivan

Kayla Sullivan, 27, of Mt. Orab, was arrested on charges in the death of an 11-week-old infant.

Sullivan was taken into custody by Brown County Sheriff deputies around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, in relation to the death of the 11-week-old that occurred on Sept. 24, 2022.

It was on Sept. 24 of last year when the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from 4515 State Route 286 in Mt. Orab advising of an 11-week-old infant that was not breathing, according to information provided by the Brown County Sheriff Department.

The infant was transported to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital where the child was pronounced deceased.

The death sparked an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office, ultimately leading to Sullivan being charged with involuntary manslaughter, as well as endangering children, a third degree felony.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 cars, 5 guns, 50 shell casings: Police, community search for answers after shootout
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
28-year-old man overturns vehicle, dies following I-74 crash near Montana Avenue
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
2 identified as suspects in shooting of baby and teen and Paddock Hills
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
UPDATE: Man struck by semi; connected to previous crash on I-75 moments eariler
Middletown, OH1 day ago
FOUND: Police locate missing 22-year-old Hebron man
Hebron, KY3 days ago
Ross County – Man Arrested for Two Days of Scooter Thefts from Walmart
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Sheriff: Mother determined as shooter in murder-suicide near New Richmond
New Richmond, OH4 days ago
2 hospitalized after Xenia rollover crash
Xenia, OH4 days ago
Jamestown man indicted on murder charge
Jamestown, NY4 days ago
1 dead after Covington shooting; homicide investigation underway
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Coroner: Woman shot in Covington dies at hospital
Covington, KY5 days ago
New Richmond Police Department says woman previously reported missing found safe
New Richmond, OH5 days ago
All Clear After Incident at Lawrenceburg High School
Lawrenceburg, IN2 days ago
Cincinnati found as ‘significant source’ for drugs on interstates
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Coroner identifies man killed by police in Middletown
Middletown, OH6 days ago
CPD: Metro bus driver assaulted by passenger, police looking for suspect
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Dennis Daniel “Buck” Forsythe Sr., age 59
Russellville, OH3 days ago
Police, Attorney General making announcement on human remains
Youngstown, OH5 days ago
Gail Ann Spiller, 87
Georgetown, OH5 days ago
Cincinnati man sentenced for having high-powered firearm while on bond for gun crimes
Cincinnati, OH8 days ago
Victim killed in Avondale shooting identified
Cincinnati, OH10 days ago
Former UK student, Fort Mitchell native indicted after video shows assault, tirade of racial slurs
Fort Mitchell, KY9 days ago
Tornado-warned storms leave damage across Greater Cincinnati
Middletown, OH4 days ago
Man files federal complaint alleging racial discrimination in Cincinnati property appraisal
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy