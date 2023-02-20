Open in App
ABC13 Houston

Man hit and killed by DWI suspect while trying to cross Gulf Freeway, Houston police say

11 days ago

A man was hit and killed when he tried to cross the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Griggs Road overnight, according to police.

He was hit around midnight by a driver in a White Nissan, Houston police said.

The crash caused the pedestrian to flip over the vehicle, investigators said. That's when he was hit by a second vehicle.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody, HPD said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine if any charges will be filed.

Investigators said it's unclear why the man was trying to cross the freeway.
